"Did this make any sense whatsoever?" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at Hangman Page's promo last week on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette expressed his disappointment over the promo of AEW World Champion Hangman Page last week on Dynamite.

Last week on the show, Page vowed to destroy his challenger CM Punk for the world title. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy said that their clash at Double or Nothing wouldn't be a Bret Hart tribute match, and it will not have handshakes. He even asked a fan to run to the merchandise for a refund of his Punk shirt.

Cornette questioned Page's promo delivery on his recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. The former wrestling manager added that the latter could've been more interesting as a heel.

"This first part of his promo was same as always with Page, prepared s**t in a monotonous delivery, but then once he got started on that fan and he got into it, turning heel, I'll embarrass you, that was a little better. Maybe he's got potential as a heel to be more interesting, but doesn't there need to... and Punk wasn't there on this show so obviously he had no way of having any quality control," Cornette said. [1:30 - 2:00]

Cornette also stated that the reason for Page's sudden character change was his lackluster run as world champion.

"I don't know whether he knew what they were going to do but did this make any sense whatsoever that otherwise than if you're just going to admit, yeah our world champion is a boring tw** and nobody gives a s**t so we're going to switch the boring little b***h heel and give him some balls but we didn't have time for anything to happen for there to be a reason for it so he's just gonna come out and be an a****le straight out of nowhere." [2:01 - 2:28]

At the Double or Nothing event on May 29, Page will defend his AEW World Title against the number one ranked Punk.

Jim Cornette thought a CM Punk loss in the AEW World Title could ruin him

In a previous episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette said Hangman Page and CM Punk's match will attract viewers.

However, he added that if The Second City Saint ends up losing against Page, it might alter his AEW run moving forward.

"They've announced Punk vs. Page on May 29th on their next pay per view [Double or Nothing], which, if they wanted a world title match that would potentially sell pay-per-views. I guess this is the one that they should have because Page against anybody else ain't gonna do it. But now, how do they get out of this? If Punk puts Page over, it may hurt him."

So far, both men have traded tirades against one another. It will be interesting to see how things play out for the two in the coming weeks once they come face to face in AEW.

