"The Undertaker ain't involved"- Wrestling legend questions Tony Khan booking popular stipulation match on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently slammed Tony Khan for booking a Coffin match between Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite last week.

Another chapter of the heated rivalry between the two foes unfolded last Wednesday night when Allin defeated El Idolo in a Coffin match.

While the two men enthralled the audience by delivering breathtaking performances at the main event, Jim Cornette was dissatisfied with the creative management.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, the former WWE manager asserted that it didn't make any sense to add the Coffin stipulation since the saga between the two men never became a blood feud. Plus, he noted that the bout didn't involve The Undertaker. The latter made the said gimmick match synonymous with his name.

"Because the sum total of reason for this is Darby Allin does a move that he calls the Coffin Drop, and The Undertaker ain't involved in this," said Cornette. "This is not a long-running blood feud," said Cornette. "This is certainly not the WWF of the 90s. They just got to have a coffin match because that's fun for Tony Khan to write that down, a coffin match, and it's no DQ. Lazy booking." [3:02:23- 3:03:01]

Beyond Cornette's comments, the entire match featured pandemonium, courtesy of interference from Sting and AFO members. During the closing moments, Jose came out to take out Allin, but the latter overpowered him. The former TNT Champion then put Andrade in the coffin and closed the lid.

AEW star Darby Allin is undefeated in Coffin matches

Darby Allin's victory over Andrade El Idolo marked his second victory in the Coffin match stipulations. On Night 1 of the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite last year, the face-painted star defeated Ethan Page in the same gimmick match.

Now that the feud with Andrade is seemingly over as the two men exchange earnest tweets, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Allin. If Sammy Guevara retains the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky on AEW Dynamite, the fan-favorite could potentially step up as the next formidable challenger.

