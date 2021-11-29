"They were offended by his presence" – WWE veteran reacts to Cody Rhodes being viciously booed by AEW fans

Jim Cornette recently shared his opinion on Cody Rhodes receiving a chorus of boos from AEW fans.

The former WWE Superstar has become a polarizing figure over the last year. Fans have started to dislike his presence, as witnessed in his recent storyline against Malakai Black. During the Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite, Rhodes was heavily booed during an eight-man tag team match, pitting him and the Death Triangle against Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, and the FTR.

In what seemed like a must-see moment from the bout, The American Dragon tossed his signature weight belt as a souvenir. But surprisingly, the Chicago audience showed massive rage by throwing his belt back at the ringside area. The said moment caught the attention of many wrestling veterans who have wondered about Rhodes' continuous attempt to portray the babyface persona despite fans turning on him.

While speaking on The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette said that AEW fans are offended by Rhodes' mere presence on the show. The wrestling manager believes The American Nightmare has no choice but to embrace the heel character:

"As soon as Cody did anything, they just came unglued. They were offended by his presence. It's not even booing a heel now. It's just like we don't want to see you do anything, and he needs to go ahead and be a heel because this is not gonna get anywhere him trying not to be a heel. I almost think he has to be suddenly trying to be a heel now."

Despite fans wanting him to turn heel, Cody has often bluntly said that he'd retire before turning on fans. However, given the gravity of his current situation, it's high time The American Dragon undergoes a significant change in character.

Cody Rhodes will face Andrade El Idolo on AEW Dynamite this week

Cody Rhodes seems to have shifted his focus from Malakai Black to Andrade El Idolo. Both former WWE Superstars will collide on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Mexican star had already defeated Rhodes in their first encounter, which took place a few weeks ago. Will The American Nightmare avenge his loss? Will he receive a babyface reaction in his hometown of Atlanta? It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes' current storyline evolves this Wednesday.

