AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently invited WWE veteran Jim Cornette to attend the upcoming Dynamite in Cornette's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The veteran has now responded to Jarrett in an interesting fashion.

Jim Cornette often criticizes the AEW product for their questionable bookings of matches and angles on his podcast, proving he does not have a great relationship with the company. However, on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett stated that he would love to have Cornette on the show.

The former WWE manager took to Twitter to respond to Jeff Jarrett for inviting him to Dynamite:

"I appreciate the invitation from @RealJeffJarrett to attend the @AEW TV taping in Louisville tomorrow--I tried hard to make it work, but I couldn't find another person in town going so we could split the 2 for 1 ticket offer. But maybe they can find another ratings ploy in time," tweeted Cornette.

Jim Cornette gives his honest thoughts on Lance Archer's recent match on AEW Dynamite

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about Lance Archer's comeback match on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the former WWE manager bashed Lance Archer on his squash match against Barrett Brown on the October 18 edition of Dynamite:

"Lance Archer, who we haven't seen in forever, is coming through the entranceway... as he's beating the jobber down the ramp, Smiley Roberts is in the ring doing the ring introductions. He actually says, 'Now kicking his opponent to the ring, Lance Archer.' Does Lance Archer realize how phony, stupid, minor league, indie, and outlaw this looks? Does he realize that it makes people laugh at him rather than be impressed by his physicality or whatever the f**k he's doing? It's all a joke," Cornette said. [From 0:04 to 01:12]

The veteran further spoke about a botched spot by Archer:

"But [Barrett Brown] does a dive back out onto Lance Archer, and Archer is supposed to catch him by the goozlepipe and chokeslam him, but he missed him... the guy fell at his feet. So the jobber rolled in and did it again, and this time he caught him and chokeslammed him, and then Aubrey Edwards rang the bell. I know you're saying, 'Nah, it can't be true,' but again, the same thing on the program as they did previously." [From 01:14 to 01:57)

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Let us know in the comments below.

