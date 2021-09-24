"Tony Khan gave me a birthday present" - Jim Cornette says recent episode of AEW Dynamite was his favorite so far 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently discussed last week's AEW Dynamite and explained why it was the best show Tony Khan's promotion has ever produced.

On his podcast Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette stated Khan gave him a birthday present by booking a perfect show from top-to-bottom. The veteran believes last week's Dynamite episode was the most professional show AEW had ever put up.

He also lauded Jim Ross' commentary and the presence of stars like Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and FTR, alongside well-contested matches.

Although Cornette stated a few segments on AEW Dynamite were underwhelming, it was a home-run for Tony Khan's promotion. Here's what Jim Cornette had to say about last week's edition of Dynamite:

"Tony Khan gave me a birthday present. Top to bottom, that was the most professional program that they have ever done and that they have ever aired on TNT. They had a big building with a big crowd, JR was up since they had big stars. You had the names - Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, FTR. They worked good, the matches boomed. There were a few stinkers, but overall, it was the best TV program top to bottom, the most professional TV they have ever done. They gave me a birthday present," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette was impressed with Adam Cole's in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently praised Adam Cole's first match in AEW, where he defeated veteran performer Frankie Kazarian. The wrestling manager stated that both stars sold each other's offense well and praised their body language throughout the match.

Cornette added that Cole and Kazarian deserved the adoration from the crowd, who started a "this is awesome" chant towards the end of the match. He also credited Kazarian for being a formidable opponent for Adam Cole to showcase his in-ring skills.

Also Read

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of last week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Angana Roy