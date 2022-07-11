"Looks like a f*****g flying bus" - Jim Cornette rips into AEW star, weighs in on new storyline with WWE legend

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette criticized AEW star Luchasaurus for his wrestling style while suggesting that a potential feud with Matt Hardy could help him improve.

On the July 6th edition of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage was about to explain his alliance with Luchasaurus before being interrupted by Matt Hardy. After a back-and-forth exchange on the microphone, Hardy was chokeslammed through a table by the 37-year-old star, setting up a potential confrontation down the line.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager explained that Luchasaurus' high-flying wrestling style wouldn't compliment his heel persona.

“If you switch heel, that doesn’t automatically raise your IQ points fifty notches. The biggest thing about him is not his athleticism, it’s that he’s an idiot that doesn’t understand how a big guy ought to work and he tries to do all of these stupid flips and kicks that he can’t do, or that looks like a f*****g flying bus instead of being a monster.” [5:06-5:25]

Jim also suggested that a brief feud with Matt Hardy might help Luchasaurus improve as an in-ring competitor:

"Do you think [Luchasaurus] is teachable? Can Matt [Hardy] teach him anything? He could probably teach some kind of timing, and or patience and or basics to old [Saurus] if, in the old days, can he do it now? Will [Saurus] listen? It seems like if he was trainable, coachable, teachable or was possible for him to learn, we’d be seeing a different dinosaur because he’s been this for what? Alomst ten years.” [4:16-4:56]

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will both be on AEW Dynamite this week

Fans have loathed Christian Cage since he turned on Jungle Boy, with the veteran seemingly feeling no remorse for what he says on the microphone.

Christian Cage will cut a promo on this week's Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, while Luchasaurus will again be in action. The former Jurassic Express member will be looking to add another victim to his list, having already destroyed Serpentico during the Blood and Guts edition of the show.

Elsewhere on the program, The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against Team Taz and Swerve In Our Glory in a triple threat match. Meanwhile, Serena Deeb will take on Anna Jay and Claudio Castagnoli will lock horns with Jake Hager.

After their recent actions, fans will have to wait and see what's next for the former world champion and Luchasaurus.

Please credit the "Jim Cornette Experience" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far