"How did he get Gargano's face away from him?"- Jim Cornette lashes out at popular AEW star for looking 'dejected'

Jim Cornette ripped into AEW star Jungle Boy for his recent outings, sensing 'dejection' and lack of fire in him.

The former tag team champion has been one of the most intrinsic babyfaces ever since he walked into All Elite Wrestling in January 2021. Touted as one of the promotion's brightest young guns, the 25-year-old is a skilled athlete with a successful gimmick.

Over the years, veterans and fans have hailed him for inscribing a rare and pure connection with the audience.

However, many fans haven't been entirely on board ever since he made his return to AEW in July 2022 to confront Christian Cage. Jim Cornette, the legendary wrestling manager, has weighed in on the matter.

Speaking on Official Jim Cornette, the wrestling veteran opined that Jungle Boy has been lacking the much-needed spark as of late:

"How did Jungle Boy get [Johnny] Gargano's face away from him? Has this kid now just given up? They've been focusing more and more on Jungle Boy and he looks less and less fired up. He wandered to the ring, haphazardly and half-heartedly slapped some fans' hands. He looks dejected like he's realized 'well golly, I guess I don't really know what the f**k I'm doing and I'm not gonna be a big star'. That's what it looks like on his face, he's just wandering around," said Cornette. [From 0:04 to 0:50]

The former WWE manager further critiqued the former tag team champion by reflecting on his match against Jay Lethal:

"Jungle Boy beat Jay Lethal [on Rampage last week]. This makes no sense. Jungle Boy, good-looking face.. he's a babyface that people would get behind because of the way he sells if he's in the ring with a veteran who can lead him. He still needs to be led. He's no psychology, he's got no oomph for personality, he's not out there fighting to get more promo time rather he's fighting to not have to do promos. It's been almost three years and he's bleh more now than he was when he started," he added. [From 1:51 to 2:35]

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



I am surprised that they didn't do anything with Luchasaurus during/after this match.



#AEWDynamite Jungle Boy makes Jay Lethal tap out.I am surprised that they didn't do anything with Luchasaurus during/after this match. Jungle Boy makes Jay Lethal tap out.I am surprised that they didn't do anything with Luchasaurus during/after this match.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/rLCPnGekX2

Jim Cornette feels Jungle Boy doesn't have the 'It' factor

Jungle Boy and Christian Cage have been involved in a fiery feud over the last couple of months. They have been far from shy about dropping eye-widening verbal nukes on each other.

However, Jim Cornette was critical of Jungle Boy for not displaying the necessary emotions in his promos. Here's what the industry veteran mentioned on The Jim Cornette Experience:

"Does Jungle Boy have 'it'? If he does, is it going to come out? If it was, would it have come out by now? Verbally speaking on television, having any kind of passion or emotion? Are all people of his age bracket so bland, boring, and blasé these days?" said Cornette.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Jungle Boy has just taken out Christian Cage, and order must be restored here at #AEWDynamite ! We are LIVE on TBS! Jungle Boy has just taken out Christian Cage, and order must be restored here at #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/iGATRlVvfY

The mentor-protege feud has garnered a lot of attention from wrestling fans. Christian Cage has been taking time off to undergo surgery for his unspecified arm injury. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the feud to resume soon.

