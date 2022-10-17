"He's reciting s**t" - Jim Cornette rips into major AEW star's promo skills

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has given his thoughts on the recent promo cut by Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite, and he was not impressed.

Page came out on the October 12 edition of Dynamite to interrupt Jon Moxley's in-ring promo, with Hangman being very upset at being called a kid by the world champion a week earlier.

What followed was Hangman cutting an extremely passionate promo, making it very clear that he is not only a man but knows that he's not the same man who won the AEW World Championship a year prior.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Hangman Page is truly the most relatable man in pro wrestling. Hangman Page is truly the most relatable man in pro wrestling. https://t.co/HUzBxeieZo

While many fans were fired up to see Hangman Page deliver a promo with this level of passion, Jim Cornette wasn't convinced and stated on the Jim Cornette Experience that he felt as if Page was just reciting pre-written lines.

"Adam Page has—he said all the words here but he has zilch in the way of promo charisma, where he doesn’t make you think that it’s him talking, he’s reciting s**t. He doesn’t put inflection or emphasis into a lot of it, it’s just his same blank stare and monotonic voice. Except when he flips out every once and a while and as he did here," said the veteran. [From 3:32 to 4:04]

Cornette also claimed that Page is not convincing in his character, and is essentially a nerd trying to be a cowboy.

"I don’t know what to think about this, I mean I guess if you already liked Adam Page you thought ‘wow boy what a promo’ but like most people since they don’t already like him they thought ‘what the f**k is with this f**king guy.’ He acts like a nerd trying to be a cowboy," Cornette added. [6:08-6:28]

Will Hangman Page become the next AEW World Champion?

It's been an interesting year for Hangman Page so far, as he might have started 2022 as the AEW World Champion, but since losing the title in May, nothing has gone Hangman's way.

However, his fortunes could all change this week on the special Tuesday Night Dynamite show as he challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

AVB @avbiswas



ACE vs Future ACE.



#AEWDynamite #AEWRampage Jon Moxley vs Hangman Page is finally happening.ACE vs Future ACE. Jon Moxley vs Hangman Page is finally happening.ACE vs Future ACE.#AEWDynamite #AEWRampage https://t.co/W9bwYrFnEe

This will be the first time these two men will have faced each other one-on-one, with the only other times they have crossed paths being in either tag team matches or multi-man matches.

Who do you think will walk out of Dynamite as the AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the "Jim Cornette Experience" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes