Jim Cornette's surprising reaction to CM Punk's AEW debut

CM Punk's AEW debut on Rampage on Friday night broke the internet and it looks like wrestling legend Jim Cornette, who has been an outspoken critic of All Elite Wrestling in the past, was also a fan of the segment.

Punk's return on Rampage marked the first time he was back inside the squared circle since walking out of WWE in early 2014 (apart from a couple of rumored indie appearances under a mask). He is now set to wrestle his first AEW match at the All Out pay-per-view in September against Darby Alllin.

Speaking about the show on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager called CM Punk's AEW debut "perfect". Cornette said that how it went down was actually even better than how he himself would have booked Punk's return:

"It wasn't the way I would have done it, it was a lot better. It was perfect. I said it wasn't the way I would have done it and I said it was better and here's why, I think I told you on the phone last week, obviously everybody was pretty certain he was going to be there - the question was how and to do what? I said I wonder how this is going to be... this surprise is going to be sprung, is going to be revealed or unveiled... what manner is he going to make his debut? What I would have done was, since they know what the surprise is, surprise them in the way they get the surprise... make it to build to some moment and then... they couldn't hear the ****ing music after that anyway," said Jim Cornette.

CM Punk had a special treat for AEW fans following his debut on Rampage

At the end of his promo on AEW Rampage, CM Punk announced that he had a special treat for the fans who had waited patiently for him to return to pro wrestling for the last seven years.

He informed the fans at the United Center that everyone would get a free CM Punk ice-cream bar on their way out of the arena that night.

While speaking on the post-Rampage media scrum, Punk also hinted that more AEW signings could be on their way in. You can check that out HERE.

