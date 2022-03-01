"Outsized ego" - Former WWE manager rips apart AEW star Chris Jericho 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his take on Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston's promo segment from last week's AEW Dynamite.

Le Champion and Mad King engaged in a memorable back-and-forth segment on the Wednesday night show, which had been building up for weeks. The two performers took many fiery potshots at each other, blurring the line between kayfabe and reality on many occasions.

By the end of the segment, it was confirmed that Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston would go to war at Revolution 2022. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran initially praised Jericho and Kingston's promo from last Wednesday's show.

However, Cornette then pointed out that the segment should have ended with The Mad King having the last laugh and not the former AEW Champion. He said Jericho's "outsized ego" might have prompted him to take the spotlight during the segment.

Here's what Jim Cornette said:

"Jericho even did a good job at this, especially if he's turning heel and not just being a wise a**, and Kingston was good, though they made a mistake at the end that I think could have been corrected. I think it may have been due to Jericho's outsized ego as thinks he's the star and the straw that stirs the drink. But when Kingston said don't give the Mimosa match, Chris, don't give me the foolish Chris Jericho, give the Jericho that did this and did that. He basically said give me the Jericho we all came to respect and not. That should have been the last line," (From 3:12 - 4:10)

Jim Cornette explains what went wrong with the segment on AEW Dynamite

Furthermore, Cornette added that if AEW intends to elevate Eddie Kingston through the feud with Chris Jericho, the former should have gotten the upper hand during the interaction on Dynamite.

He explained that having Kingston get the better of Jericho during their segment would have helped him come across as a big star.

"If they're trying to get Eddie up, then he should have had the last word over the bigger name. A lesser name, it has a subliminal effect when they're told off by a star rather than when the guy that, someone who's a lesser name but maybe the guy we want to go with in the future, so we're trying to get up, he needs the last word," Cornette said. (From 4:27 - 4:57)

Though it's hard to predict who will come on top, it's safe to say that Jericho and Kingston will indeed have a memorable outing at AEW Revolution 2022.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of the segment from AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette Experience podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

Edited by Angana Roy