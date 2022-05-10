Jim Cornette thinks legendary WWE duo shouldn't be wrestling singles matches in AEW 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently stated that Matt and Jeff Hardy shouldn't be wrestling in singles matches anymore in AEW.

The Charismatic Enigma wrestled his first singles match for the promotion on last week's edition of Dynamite. Though he won and qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Hardy's performance came under the scanner, with fans pointing out that he has slowed down drastically inside the ring.

Moreover, though Matt Hardy rarely wrestles singles matches in All Elite Wrestling anymore, his bouts against Orange Cassidy, Sammy Guevara, and others were less than favorably received.

Speaking on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran was critical of Jeff and Matt's performances. Cornette wondered why anyone on AEW's roster agrees to take Swanton Bombs from Jeff Hardy, considering he has botched it more than once in the promotion.

Furthermore, Jim Cornette pointed out that neither Hardy brother should be wrestling in singles matches in the company. He added that the duo was great back in the day and that there was little point in them risking their bodies at this age.

"He's [Jeff Hardy] now hitting the Swanton Bomb for real; I don't know why anyone's laying for him there. I don't know if these people if they like Jeff due to their memory of his WWE days and matches from long ago. But should either of the Hardy's, in this environment, in AEW, be in a singles match to being with at all? And, you know, I have always been a fan of the Hardy's, and I recognize they were over, and in their youth, they were tremendous risk-takers but they don't have to be doing this in their late 40s," said Jim Cornette. [8:07 - 9:40]

Check out the full video below:

The Hardys could soon face The Young Bucks in AEW

One of the most intriguing developments on last week's AEW Dynamite was when The Young Bucks came out after Jeff Hardy's win to check on their Undisputed Elite stablemate, Bobby Fish.

Jeff, who was celebrating in the ring with Matt Hardy, had a minor staredown with Matt and Nick Jackson, with the Baltimore crowd cheering on. The interaction has laid the seeds for a much-anticipated match between the two sides, who have previously competed against each other in Ring of Honor.

With Double or Nothing 2022 just around the corner, it's safe to assume the bout could materialize for the upcoming pay-per-view.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's take on why Jeff and Matt Hardy shouldn't be wrestling singles matches in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

