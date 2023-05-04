Jim Cornette says AEW stars are "p*ssies" for refusing to work with WWE veteran 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently offered his thoughts on AEW: All In's pre-sale success. During which, he branded the Young Bucks as "p*ssies" for their supposed refusal to work with CM Punk.

Fans and professionals alike have called for Tony Khan to book a blockbuster dream match between CM Punk and FTR against The Elite. Given that Punk and the trio were involved in a backstage altercation following last year's All Out event.

Jim Cornette touted the match during his Drive-Thru podcast before expressing doubts about its possibility. The veteran dubbed the Young Bucks as "p*ssies" and dismissed Kenny Omega as being confused in the process.

"The only match that AEW has that is markedly different from any other main event match or title match or whatever that they've already promoted somewhere would be the six-man with [CM] Punk and whoever, whether it be FTR, whoever, against the EVPs... I don't know whether they're going to do it or not going to do it, they're probably not going to do it because we know that the buckaroos [Young Bucks] are p*ssies and Kenny's just confused," Jim Cornette said. [From 03:33 to 04:26]

Check out the full clip below:

The Elite were said to be unkeen on the idea of working with CM Punk in recent reports pertaining to his imminent return. He met with Chris Jericho to settle their own differences.

CM Punk was recently backstage at WWE RAW amidst rumblings of his AEW return

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez CM Punk did, in fact, show up backstage at Raw, and was eventually asked to leave by security. CM Punk did, in fact, show up backstage at Raw, and was eventually asked to leave by security.

It's widely believed that Punk is due to return sooner rather than later, with a new Saturday show supposed to be added to the schedule. There had been questions over whether or not this return would have been possible given the altercation, and at one stage, fans even speculated about a potential WWE return.

He did just that recently, sort of, as Punk was present backstage for RAW in Chicago. It was said that he met up with several of his former colleagues during the visit, including creative head Triple H and former adversary The Miz.

What match would you like to see main event AEW: All In? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes