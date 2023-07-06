Jim Cornette says former AEW Tag Team Champions have been "overexposed" on TV

Legendary wrestling personality Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on former AEW tag team champions, The Young Bucks. The veteran expressed that the popular tag team has been "overexposed" on television.

The Young Bucks have been prominently featured in AEW's programming for quite some time. However, their involvement has mostly been in trios matches and a faction war with Blackpool Combat Club rather than in traditional tag team programs.

The last time The Young Bucks competed for the tag team titles was in a three-way match against Team Taz and Swerve In Our Glory, where they lost. Their most recent tag team appearance occurred on February 24, 2023, on AEW Rampage, where they defeated Aussie Open.

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette questioned whether the fans have seen everything the team offers, considering that their matches often follow a similar pattern.

Well, I don't know if the buckaroos, if they have just been overexposed to the point where everybody's seen everything they've got, because they don't have that much. It's always the same, and whether people are just bored of it or what, you know, mass hysteria wears off after a while, and so does hypnosis," Cornette said. [3:00 - 3:20]

Whether The Young Bucks' alleged overexposure will impact their future direction in AEW remains to be seen.

Wrestling veteran Konnan questions The Young Buck's performance in AEW

Wrestling veteran Konnan was confused about why top AEW stars, specifically The Elite, have not reached their full potential in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan praised The Young Bucks for their creativity, constantly trying new things. However, he believes that there is a particular element that isn't quite clicking for them.

“Yeah they can actually cut promos. I don’t know why they haven’t but… I don’t know what’s the deal with the Young Bucks because I find them very entertaining, obviously, there’s a bias because I actually like them personally and professionally. But every time I see them they always do something different, they do something creative. They’re always trying to dress up cheesy to get heat. They usually have good matches but something’s not clicking with them,” Konnan said. [02:47 - 03:10]

The Elite's current position in the promotion raises questions about what could be holding them back from reaching the pinnacle of their abilities.

