Jim Cornette says major AEW star's gimmick reminds him of WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin

AEW's roster has often been compared to legendary stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, who is known for his no-nonsense gimmick. After the recent Dynamite, Jim Cornette compared something MJF often does to something The Rattlesnake is known for.

While MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion, fans have not been too happy with his current portrayal on screen and lack of meaningful feuds. Despite this, many are looking forward to the star's future as world champion.

During the latest Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager compared Friedman's habit of running away to Steve Austin's Mudhole Stomps, which both look bad but work for the character.

"Here’s the thing, MJF is so magnetic of a personality to watch that this is his equivalent of Steve Austin’s Mudhole Stomps. They look like s**t but they work for him. I’ll buy it. The f**king run. Just everything he does, he spins emotions on a dime to fit whatever the f**k’s happening." [04:55 onward]

MJF notably cut a heated promo on Konosuke Takeshita before the star took on Bryan Danielson, which echoed some statements made by Disco Inferno before the AEW Dynamite. The WCW veteran naturally caught on and addressed Friedman's comments.

Jim Cornette also criticized the match between Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Dynamite

The American Dragon is currently building up to a feud with MJF to hopefully get a shot at the AEW World Championship. Last week, the veteran had to take on major babyface Konosuke Takeshita in a bout that was praised by fans online.

During the same episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran questioned why Danielson was facing a popular babyface and not a heel to build up his feud.

"By the time this whole thing was finished, the people were cheering for [Takeshita] to beat Bryan Danielson. That’s a great way to make a young superstar, but does it fit what they’re trying to do in this situation which is MJF wants somebody to beat Danielson so that he doesn’t get a title shot?" [02:25 onward]

The American Dragon and MJF will most likely go toe-to-toe at some point, making Danielson the biggest challenge the young world champion will have to face.

