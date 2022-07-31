"Fish out of water" - Jim Cornette says one of the best tag teams in wrestling today would have struggled in WWE

WWE may not be the perfect destination for everybody, as wrestling veteran Jim Cornette pointed out recently.

The FTR have firmly established a name for themselves in the tag team division of pro-wrestling, and the Briscoes have also been acclaimed for their unique style and talent. At Death before Dishonor, the two teams squared off for an impressive match, with FTR coming out on top.

Prior to the match, the Briscoes and FTR sat down for an interview. Although it started off amicably, the segment quickly dissolved into chaos.

Speaking about the interview on his 'Jim Cornette's Drive Thru' podcast, Cornette explained why the Briscoes would have struggled if they ever joined WWE.

"...You can't write for the Briscoes. And that's one reason why if they had gone to the WWE they probably would have not been recognized as one of the best tag teams in the business over the last 10 or 15 years or whatever because they would have been fish out of water. You can't write for 'em, you have to let them be them." (0:50 - 1:09)

As of now, the Briscoes have signed an ROH deal with Tony Khan. It remains to be seen how they will be utilized in the new environment.

Jim Cornette recently outlined an advantage WWE has over AEW

Despite their apparently "boring" product, Jim Cornette believes that AEW is still the underdog in the competition against WWE.

Speaking on a recent episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated a key difference between the management for the two brands that would play a big part in their success.

"Nick Khan's a f****** Hollywood guy," Cornette continued. "That's why they're talking with all these people, that's why they make money on every g***amn thing. That's why they have the power to mistreat all of their wrestlers because they're making a f****** fortune because this guy can get anybody from Nasa to Boris Yeltsin on a phone right now. Tony Khan had contacts but this is a whole another level." (10:23)

While AEW is facing tough competition, Tony Khan has proven himself to be a capable contender. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if he can bring his brand to mainstream popularity in the coming years.

