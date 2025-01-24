Jim Cornette says Tony Khan was forced to turn top star heel in AEW due to bad backstage behavior

A top AEW star has been known for seemingly having behavioral issues backstage. Jim Cornette has now claimed that Tony Khan was forced to turn this star heel due to her behavior.

Britt Baker was the first female wrestler signed to AEW. Hence, she was initially portrayed as the company's top babyface. However, when she began plateauing as a face, the company turned her heel which resulted in her winning the AEW Women's World Championship and embarking on a title run that lasted 290 days. Sadly, this was as good as it got for her as injury woes derailed her career. Baker is also wildly unpopular backstage due to her behavior.

Speaking on his The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette claimed that AEW was hinting at Britt Baker's backstage behavior when they first turned her heel in the company.

"This is what they were building around remember she was the original top babyface because and I thought and they could have gone further with it in a more professional tone but she's a professional person, she's a medical professional, she's educated, she's pretty.....But then they switched her heel and she twisted in the wind for a week or two and then potentially her natural personality came through. Maybe they were ahead of us on this Brian and they knew when we thought they were crazy for switching her heel they [said], 'No, you ought to know her. If you just met her, you know why we're doing this,'" Cornette said. [7:08 - 7:55]

Check out Cornette's comments in the video below:

Stevie Richards blames Tony Khan for Britt Baker's behavior in AEW

Britt Baker's backstage attitude has been a hot discussion topic for the past few years. The first reports of her behavior emerged during the company's initial days when she had real-life heat with Thunder Rosa. Things only escalated from there and last year she was involved in a heated argument with MJF. As a result, there have been reports that Tony Khan has been frustrated with her behavior, so he has kept off TV for the past few months.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards, the wrestling veteran blamed Tony Khan for Baker's behavior since he always took the latter's side. He also argued that the AEW President seems to take sides when problems between talents arise instead of sorting them out.

"I think Tony was taking her side in a 100% of those, you know, clashes. He was taking her side so much like the CM Punk thing with the EVPs and Jack Perry things. Tony seems to take sides instead of being the boss and telling everybody to stop from day one. It's Tony's fault to let this stuff fester. If she was that bad, it should be something nipped in the bud on day one or early stages of whatever locker room issues were going to be," he said. [From 3:14 - 3:53]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see whether Britt Baker will join the long list of talent on AEW's roster who have been sitting on the bench for several months.

