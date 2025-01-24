"She was Tony's absolute favorite" - Former WWE star honestly blames AEW boss after appalling Britt Baker rumors emerge

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., has been the center of discussion in AEW in recent memory. Amidst her extended hiatus and reports of backstage tensions, a former WWE star blamed Tony Khan for her current situation.

Baker has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion for months. Moreover, new reports have hinted that Tony Khan and other locker room members are frustrated with her conduct and that she may never return to the company.

Former WWE superstar Stevie Richards addressed the Britt Baker situation on the latest episode of The Stevie Richards Show. He stated that Baker was one of Tony Khan's absolute favorites in the early days of AEW, and he would pick her over other female wrestlers in the locker room on numerous occasions.

"This kinds of confrontations or these things, not getting along with other girls, and it went over to the MJF territory, we'll get to that in a second. But not getting along with them when she was Tony's absolute favorite, and she was over, and she did stand out in the early days of AEW, and Tony would always pick her over whoever as... this is when the, I guess, you know... the case against her as far as other female wrestlers was just getting started; it wasn't in single digits. I remember the Thunder Rosa stuff, and there was other people early on." [From 2:33 - 3:14]

Furthermore, Richards believed that Tony Khan had been displaying favoritism toward many top stars, including the former AEW Women's World Champion. This led to him stating that it was Khan's fault, as he should have been equal with all the superstars on his roster to avoid such situations.

"I think Tony was taking her side in a 100% of those, you know, clashes. He was taking her side so much like the CM Punk thing with the EVPs and Jack Perry things; Tony seems to take sides instead of being the boss and telling everybody to stop from day one. It's Tony's fault to let this stuff fester. If she was that bad, it should be something nipped in the bud on day one or early stages of whatever locker room issues were going to be." [From 3:14 - 3:53]

Britt Baker sent cryptic message amidst rumors of AEW exit

Britt Baker's last appearance was on a November edition of AEW Dynamite. She had wrestled Penelope Ford, and since that night, the fans have yet to see Baker back in action inside a squared circle.

Amidst the reported tensions, Baker had recently dropped a cryptic message that possibly hinted at her current situation. Moreover, she even clarified the situation of being accused of cheating on her ex-boyfriend and current AEW star, Adam Cole.

As the rumors continue to run wild by the week, what the future holds for Britt Baker remains to be seen.

