Britt Baker sends cryptic message amid uncertain AEW future ahead of Dynamite

The drama surrounding top AEW star Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has caught major attention in recent weeks. Amidst the rumors of her uncertain future in the promotion, The Doctor dropped a cryptic message that possibly hinted at her situation.

Britt Baker has been off television programming since her match against Penelope Ford on a November 2024 edition of Dynamite. Moreover, there have been reports of the former Women's World Champion being disliked by many in the locker room and becoming increasingly difficult to work with.

A recent report by Wade Keller of PW Torch also stated that The Doctor might never be coming back to AEW. This has raised multiple questions regarding her current status in the Jacksonville-based company.

Baker fueled the rumors with a cryptic hint today. She took to her Instagram to drop a two-word message possibly hinting towards the entire fiasco ahead of the January 22 edition of AEW Dynamite.

"Let them.” - @melrobbins"

Wrestling personality addressed rumors of heat against Britt Baker by the AEW locker room

Britt Baker has reportedly developed a negative reputation behind the scenes in the AEW locker room. This has been cited due to her reported backstage incidents with MJF and even her issues with Tony Khan, who is said to be fed up with one of his original homegrown stars.

However, on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez addressed the rumors of Baker's unpopularity on the roster. He stated that while The Doctor might be a polarizing figure backstage, her being disliked by everyone in AEW is not the case.

"If you talk to a lot of people in AEW, obviously Britt Baker is polarizing. There are people who don't like Britt. The idea that nobody in the locker room likes Britt is absolutely not true, I talked to a lot of people today. At the end of the day, she's not being used right now and most people don't know why. And ultimately it's Tony's decision whether she is going to be used or not," Alvarez said.

With the Pittsburgh native stirring up the conversation with her cryptic message just hours before AEW Dynamite, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for one of the most popular stars of Tony Khan's promotion.

