Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Still Has Time To 'Milk' Tony Khan Before Returning To WWE

A top wrestling star has been thriving in their career as part of AEW. Witnessing her rise and perks that come with her run as part of All Elite Wrestling, veteran Jim Cornette was candid about the star having plenty of time to 'milk' Tony Khan before returning to their former promotion, WWE.The aforementioned star, who is the reigning TBS champion, is Mercedes Mone. The CEO walked out of WWE in 2022 and joined AEW as a top attraction in 2024. Since then, she has taken her professional wrestling career to unprecedented heights, and enjoyed a lot of freedom and perks from wrestling in different promotions, to having multiple avenues of making her financial standing strong.In the recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette was asked his opinion on whether Mercedes Mone should return to WWE. He candidly stated that she was better off in AEW at the moment and had a lot of time in her career to get everything out of Tony Khan that she can before considering a WWE return.&quot;I think she is more than better off where she is than going back to WWE. She got him wrapped around his tiny finger, and he's paying her, from what we understand, quite a pretty penny to do what she does, and she can still do anything she wants. It's not like her career is, unfortunately, his career is at the end like Jericho, coz he is 100 years old. So she can afford to milk this billionaire for quite some time and then go back for the Royal Rumble, and the big matches on PPV, and the Hall of Fame, and the merchandise, etc, and do the same thing. She's got plenty of time.&quot; - [3:16-4:00]Mercedes Mone had a successful title defense at AEW's recent pay-per-viewMercedes Mone recently defended her TBS championship in a four-way match against Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone at the 2025 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. Despite the odds stacked against her, The CEO managed to win and leave London, England, still the champion.The former WWE superstar has been on a run of her lifetime in wrestling and recently won her ninth concurrent title. With Mone continuing to rise up the ranks in AEW and other promotions, it will be interesting to see what is next for her.