"Nobody gives a s***" - Jim Cornette isn't impressed with AEW announcer

AEW's lead announcer Excalibur has once again been the subject of ridicule on Jim Cornette's podcast "The Jim Cornette Experience."

Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone have been a trio of announcers on AEW's flagship show Dynamite ever since the company premiered on the Turner Network in 2019.

Jim Ross recently made his return to AEW television after battling skin cancer. Meanwhile, Schiavone and Excalibur were holding fort on commentary with assistance from Taz.

Despite the trio having legions of fans who hang on to every word they say, Cornette isn't impressed with the masked man's extensive vocabulary. Here's what the legendary manager had to say:

"He knows a lot of Japanese words. Nobody gives a f*** when you go that deep with the name of the moves, nobody gives a s***," Cornette said.

Cornette thinks the masked announcer lacks the ability to realistically connect with the audience and, instead, sounds too much like a "mark."

Despite Cornette's explicit comments, it appears that Excalibur will be one of the voices of AEW for many years to come.

Another announcer extended his AEW contract

Veteran announcer Tony Schiavone will also be a part of AEW for the foreseeable future, as he revealed on a recent podcast with Conrad Thompson.

Schiavone was granted an extension on his original contract that would've kept him in AEW until the end of 2021. However, he's now going to be a part of All Elite Wrestling until at least 2024.

Ross, Schiavone, and Excalibur will continue to be heard each Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Meanwhile, Excalibur can be heard along side Taz, Ricky Starks, and Chris Jericho on AEW Rampage every Friday night.

