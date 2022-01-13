Tony Khan signs legendary announcer to a new AEW contract

AEW announcer and voice of many wrestling fans' childhoods, Tony Schiavone, has signed a new contract with Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling.

The former voice of WCW was signed to AEW in 2019 and made his on-screen debut on the premiere episode of Dynamite. He was also declared a member of the announce team alongside Excalibur and Jim Ross.

In addition, Schiavone was also a backstage host of AEW Dark in its early episodes and a senior producer. Schiavone's contract was originally up at the back end of 2021. However he has signed a lengthy extension.

Speaking on his "What Happened When" podcast with Conrad Thompson, Tony Schiavone revealed that his contract had a clause in the current deal, and it was triggered to keep him in the company until at least 2024.

The former voice of WCE has done some of his best work in AEW, being involved as a backstage announcer as well as in on-screen storylines, particularly with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Adam Cole, being the proverbial "third wheel."

Khan brought Schiavone in to AEW on the back of his stellar work in WCW as well as the work he did in MLW from 2017 to 2019.

Will Tony Khan extend the contracts of other AEW originals?

While the AEW roster is growing by the day, some of the talent who were with the company from the beginning are at risk of being released when their contracts expire.

Marko Stunt, Joey Janela and The Hybrid 2 have all been absent from major AEW programming for some time and are at risk of being let go by AEW in the near future.

Will the AEW supremo sign contract extensions for his AEW originals? Or will he live by the motto "out with the old and in with the new"?

