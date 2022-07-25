"All they have ever seen is WWE" – Jim Cornette slams AEW for big mistake with segment on Dynamite

Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler, known as FTR, defeated The Briscoes in a tag team match at the ROH: Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 23.

On last week's AEW Dynamite, FTR delivered an emotional promo. Harwood narrated the story of a five-year-old girl diagnosed with a "hole in her heart." The AEW star said that the young girl could overcome the diagnosis if she "worked hard" or else she'd require open heart surgery. He eventually revealed it was his daughter, who is now eight years old, promising to fight as hard as her in their rematch against the Briscoes.

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette reviewed the promo but was pissed with AEW for not giving any background on who the Briscoes are:

"They announced a rematch of a match that was held on another program, that was neither ever recaped, or clipped, or highlighted on this television nor have Mark and Jay Briscoes' faces or voices ever appeared on this television. And they just went right by and assumed (...) they assumed everybody watching would know who the Briscoes are. Even though they have never been on the show and have never been seen on the program in any kind of tape or VTR or whatever." (from 0:48 onwards)

He added that people watching the show for the first time would struggle to find the context:

"There names might have been mentioned a time or two in relation to their first match with FTR. Now luckily AEW does not have anybody watching this program that does not know who all their people are because nobody would take that amount of time to do that out of their life, except somebody who already love this shit. Which is the problem. If anybody who was accidentally was watching this show for the first time and all they have ever seen is WWE because they got f***ing life kids jobs whatever. They would be going 'wait rematch Briscoes? Who the fuck is that?'" (from 1:30 onwards)

Harwood & Wheeler won for the second time against the Briscoes at ROH: Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

The two-out-of-three falls match ended after Harwood hit a piledriver from the second rope on Jay Briscoe. After the bout, the two teams exchanged hugs and handshakes.

In the end, Harwood explained his fondness for pro wrestling while Wheeler said they just put up a brave fight like the eight-year-old girl. Do you think FTR is currently the best tag team in wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below!

