"It was sloppy" - Wrestling legend slams AEW  star's recent match against Wardlow  

Jim Cornette recently slammed AEW star Wardlow's match with the Butcher last week.

Mr. Mayhem faced off against the hulking AFO member on an episode of AEW Dynamite. The Butcher was hired by MJF to stop the momentum that Wardlow has been gaining recently, but the plan proved to be unsuccessful. After a tough fight, Maxwell's former employee was able to take down his opponent and get one step closer to a showdown with the Salt of the Earth.

Jim Cornette, however, was not pleased with how Wardlow was booked against the Butcher and how the match progressed.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling legend talked about the botched powerbomb by the Butcher. He further expressed his opinion that the match-up was not beneficial for Mr. Mayhem's run in AEW.

"It was sloppy because Butcher ain't smooth and finally they let Butcher give Wardlow a bomb. Of course he fell down doing it and not on purpose but I didn't need to see Wardlow be power-bombed unless it's by you know the Big Show on pay-per-view at some point in the future whatever. So then Wardlow gets up and hits the four power bombs in a row and gets the people back finally for the finish one two three and big pop. Butcher is not completely rotten but he ain't wonderful either and I don't think this was the thing for Wardlow," Jim Cornette said. [3:50 - 4:30]

AEW star MJF recently sent a warning to Wardlow ahead of his next match

MJF recently tweeted an ominous warning directed at Wardlow ahead of the latter's next match against Lance Archer.

After defeating the Butcher, Mr. Mayhem has yet another opponent lined up this week. In the previous episode of Dynamite, the MurderHawk Monster was revealed to be the next in line to fight Wardlow.

MJF recently shared a tweet, proclaiming that Wardlow would not be able to overcome Archer this week.

"This week, the pig dies," Maxwell Jacob Friedman tweeted.

The match scheduled for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite will see the two powerful wrestlers go toe-to-toe with each other. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Wardlow is able to defeat Lance Archer.

