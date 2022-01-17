"You can make them an attraction" - Jim Cornette slams AEW for misusing 30-year old star

Jim Cornette recently lashed out at AEW for misusing Powerhouse Hobbs on television. The wrestling manager hypothetically discussed how Mid-South Wrestling would have booked the 30-year old star back in the day.

Hobbs' association with Team Taz has been the highlight of his short AEW career thus far. Under Taz's guidance, the rising star has gained ample spotlight. However, the company hasn't utilized him to his full potential, as he often loses high-profile matches. Last week, Powerhouse Hobbs came up short against Dante Martin.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager argued that if Bill Watts was still running Mid-South Wrestling, Hobbs would be a main-eventer there. Cornette also expressed his belief that Hobbs has all the credentials he needs to become an attraction in the wrestling business.

"If Bill Watts was still running Mid- South Wrestling, Mid-South wrestling was still a business, and he got Powerhouse Hobbs, in 12 weeks of television, Bill Watts would have Powerhouse Hobbs in the main event," said Cornette. "[He would be] challenging for the North American Title in the Superdome in front of 15 to 20,000 people."

Cornette then praised Hobbs' look and his raw tools as some of his most outstanding traits.

"(...) Because when you take a guy with this look and this kind of talent and these tools, and you know what you're doing, you can make them an attraction in the wrestling business," Cornette continued.

Though he usually loses major bouts, Hobbs often delivers impressive performances. He received critical acclaim for his performance against CM Punk during the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage last year.

What's next for Team Taz in AEW?

The ongoing saga between Team Taz and Dante Martin seems far from over after the latter defeated Hobbs last week. One must note that Lio Rush, who was also part of the feud, has been missing from weekly programming since he made some controversial comments about Tony Khan and the Big Swole situation.

Interestingly enough, Jay Lethal seems to have replaced the former WWE Superstar in this storyline. The veteran recently confronted Ricky Starks and challenged him for the FTW Championship. The company could soon announce a match between the two stars as the latest chapter in this rivalry.

What do you think about Cornette's comments? Are you enjoying Powerhouse Hobbs' run in AEW? Sound off below!

