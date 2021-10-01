“He works like a robot”- Jim Cornette slams former AEW champion

In the latest episode of the Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has heavily criticized former FTW champion Brian Cage by pointing out his major weakness.

Cornette talked about Brian Cage in his show and pointed out his weakness as a wrestler. He criticized Cage for working like a robot and advised him to work more like a giant that he is.

"He is a bodybuilding beast that tries to wrestle like a cruiserweight. He is another of these modern guys that can't get the picture of what wrestling really is and he just wants to do cool moves... He works like a robot and he is a giant beast that you could do something with if he can figure out how to work like a giant beast." said Jim Cornette.

AEW star Brian Cage has been out of action for the past few weeks as his last match was with Powerhouse Hobbs back in September 1st of 2021. Cage recently pulled out of an indie match against former WWE superstar Buddy Murphy because of an injury to his knee. The Machine was involved in a huge rivalry with Team Taz, and especially with FTW Champion Ricky Starks, before suffering an injury.

Jim Cornette names Ricky Starks as the next opponent that CM Punk should face

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette spoke about CM Punk and his current rivalry with Team Taz. He stated that CM Punk should face Ricky Starks as his next opponent from Team Taz instead of Powerhouse Hobbs.

Jim Cornette said Starks is somewhat similar to Darby Allin and that he is readily available. But Punk recently ended up facing Powerhouse Hobbs in a well crafted match at AEW Grandslam and ended up on the winning side.

Also Read

This storyline has reached a point where both CM Punk and Brian Cage want to fight Ricky Starks. However, it looks like Cage will be the first to face him in case he comes back in the next few weeks recovering from his injury.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Daniel Wood