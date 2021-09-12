Wrestling veteran on which AEW star should face CM Punk next instead of Powerhouse Hobbs

Jim Cornette recently spoke on the prospect of CM Punk facing the FTW Champion Ricky Starks next instead of his feud with Powerhouse Hobbs.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, legendary manager Jim Cornette said that he felt Hobbs was not ready to face CM Punk yet, adding that this match should be saved for down the road.

Cornette said that Hobbs' fellow Team Taz member, Ricky Starks, would be a much better choice for being The Straight Edge Superstar's next opponent:

"I don't want to see Punk and Hobbs, not for a while, cause think about it... Hobbs has a little ways to go before he needs the match with Punk. Starks is ready right now. Starks can work and it can be the same situation as Darby where they can have a heck of a match and Punk can win and everybody looks better. Hobbs needs to be more physically dominant with his opponents now than he could be, should be, or would need to be... with Punk at this point. I would say that that match should be kept for down the road." Cornette revealed.

CM Punk was interrupted by Taz on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk made a successful in-ring return at All Out, beating Darby Allin to win his first match in over seven years. Punk was on Dynamite following the pay-per-view, cutting a promo in the ring when Taz, who was on commentary, interrupted him.

Taz and Punk's back and forth left to Powerhouse Hobbs and Taz's son Hook coming out on the entrance ramp. Punk had a warning for Team Taz before the segment ended with a brief staredown between Punk and Hobbs on the ramp.

Also Read

If any quotes are used from this article, add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit The Jim Cornette Experience.

QT Marshall told us why his storyline with The Bunny was dropped. Check it out right here.

Edited by Vedant Jain