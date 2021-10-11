"This match is a mess, even for AEW" – Jim Cornette says recent bout was the worst of former WWE Superstar's career

Jim Cornette recently slammed an eight-man tag team match pitting The Elite against Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and The Jurassic Express on AEW Dyamite's 2nd-anniversary show last Wednesday.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend discussed a particular spot during the bout when The Elite made an embarrassing botch on Luchasaurus.

Cornette believes that despite making an error, The Elite just laughed about it and made fun of themselves, prompting everyone to think that four top-caliber stars cannot lift a 270-pound guy for a powerbomb:

"This was not the spot. They weren't supposed to botch the Power Bomb; they just botched it. He fell on his a** with the dinosaur on top of him. And then they all just stood up and laughed about it. Now bear in mind if that spot had worked, then you would have illustrated that it took the former tag team champions, a WWE superstar, all three to help the world heavyweight champion of this company powerbomb a 270-pound guy; that's if it went well, but since they f**ked it up, they proved that the former tag team champions, a WWE superstar, and the heavyweight champion of the world of this company can't powerbomb a 270-pound guy," said Jim Cornette.

Cornette added that the entire playout was a mess for AEW, additionally stating that the refereeing was poor. He further said that this was the worst bout ever that has involved Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole:

"And then all the faces came in and out intermittently. I wrote this match is a mess, even for AEW. And then the referee stood there and watched all four of the heels give the sh*tty knee lifts to Jungle Boy and pinned him one, two, three, and the referee counted. Bryan Danielson was nowhere to be seen even in the ring at the finish. And this, I would say, I mean, tell me what you think is this the absolute single worst match you've ever seen involving Adam Cole or Bryan Danielson, either one," Jim Cornette said.

What's next for AEW star Bryan Danielson in AEW?

After coming up short against The Elite, it seems like Bryan Danielson's rivalry with Kenny Omega is over, at least for now. The former WWE Superstar will lock horns with Bobby Fish in a singles match.

With Full Gear pay-per-view fast approaching, fans can expect Bryan to be involved in a high-profile feud for the event.

