Jim Cornette slams fan-favorite AEW star's booking, says he has been "left laying on his face"

WWE veteran Jim Cornette is no stranger to giving his honest opinion about modern-era wrestling, whether it is about the WWE or AEW. He recently gave his thoughts about a current AEW star.

The star in question is Ricky Starks, who has become a top name in AEW after challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship early in 2023.

Although he has been featured on television against the likes of Chris Jericho and more recently Jay White, he has slipped away from the main event scene. Starks continued his rivalry with White and Juice Robinson at Double or Nothing where he competed in the battle royal for the International Championship.

On Dynamite, Starks getting laid out and beaten didn't sit well with Jim Cornette. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran praised Ricky Starks and criticized his booking.

"Ricky Starks, the people like him and he's good, he's got fire. He is being booked to be left laying on his face or beaten or foiled or demoralized or whatever constantly. He's got a chance here to show what he can do and Jay White, supposedly this hotshot great worker from New Japan opportunity in America where nobody knows who the F**** he is to show what he can do and they're just having bad sloppy fighting on the floor like every other match that we see from this company." (H/T: Cagesideseats)

We will have to wait and see what AEW has in store for Ricky Starks after he finishes up his rivalry against Bullet Club Gold.

Jim Cornette explains why 35-year-old star is in the perfect spot in WWE

Jim Cornette recently gave his thoughts on Gunther's Intercontinental Championship clash against Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions 2023.

The Ring General has been hasn't been pinned since making his main roster debut last year, which made him the overwhelming favorite heading into his title defense against Ali. Gunther continued his title reign by emerging victorious over Mustafa Ali.

Jim Cornette discussed the match on his Experience podcast where he praised The Ring General for his incredible performances in such a short time period, stating that such success is hard to achieve in modern-day wrestling.

"It didn't last long, it lasted about as long as it should. Gunther's amazing, and this was better than it would have been with anybody else except Gunther. If you told somebody else that you're a top guy and we just put this guy in a spot for this show but beat him in five or six minutes. It wouldn't have been this good because Gunther's so much fun to watch." [From 1:37 to 1:57]

Ever since winning the Intercontinental Title, Gunther has defended it constantly and delivered quality matches. The Ring General is close to breaking the Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

