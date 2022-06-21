"Who thought it was going to be a good idea" - Wrestling Veteran slams Jon Moxley and 8-time World Champion's segment on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette was not a fan of the AEW Dynamite segment involving Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The former WWE Superstar and the Ace of New Japan Pro-Wrestling will compete at Forbidden Door on June 26 to crown an interim AEW World Champion. In the build-up to the bout, they had a face-to-face on last week's Dynamite. While Mox warned Tanahashi ahead of their match, Chris Jericho and Co interrupted the segment before the latter could say anything.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling personality bashed the segment. He said that it was not a good idea to have Moxley be the only one talking and Tanahashi having no response whatsoever. He questioned if this is how AEW planned on getting the Japanese star popular with the American audience.

Here's what he had to say:

"Who thought that it was going to be a good idea to sell this pay-per-view match by having Moxley stand in the ring and brow beat his opponent who had no answer whatsoever and no rebuttal. This is how they expect to get an unknown Japanese superstar over to an American audience?" [0:09-2:37]

You can check out the entire clip here:

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi might be opponents this Sunday, but they are set to team up next week to face the duo of Chris Jericho and Lance Archer.

Jim Cornette criticized Wardlow's match on AEW Dynamite as well

During the same edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette described how he was not a fan of Wardlow facing twenty security guards to set things right with Mark Sterling on Dynamite.

The former manager believes the ordeal was stupid, dragged out, and uninteresting. Here's what he said:

"People were less into it, the longer it went and did you... by the end of it, it went on so long, it was so stupid and so uninteresting that by the time it was over with."

Wardlow currently has his sights set on Scorpio Sky and the TNT Championship. It will be interesting to see if Mr. Mayhem can dethrone the American Top Team member.

