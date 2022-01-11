"It was like watching the cheerleading tryouts"- Jim Cornette slams recent AEW Dynamite match

Jurassic Express dethroned the Lucha Brothers as the AEW World Tag Team Champions on the Dynamite main event. While fans were delighted for the new champions, Jim Cornette was far from pleased with what he saw.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former Midnight Express manager expressed his overall dissatisfaction before lamenting the fact that the Briscoes and FTR are not being used prominently in AEW.

"I wrote at the start, obviously, this is going to be an indie-style trampoline match with the dinosaur doing s**t that he doesn't know how to do. And again, seriously, we could be watching the Briscoes have a program with FTR leading to multiple rematches, but instead, two years later, we're still looking at the kids playing with their friends on the trampoline with the Jungle Boy and the Lucha Brothers and [Luchasaurus]."

Several spots in the title match involved high flying maneuvers. One particular moment saw different members of the team walk on the top rope before delivering their moves and to Cornette, it looked choreographed.

"At one point they did a dance routine where the partners and opponents alike all held hands. They all held hands, four of them across the ring, and aided each other in jumping up onto the top rope and then flipping and then the opponents holding hands with each other flipped their opposing partners. And at that point JR made a remark about, well, 'we're still waiting to see a flow going in this match.' It was like watching the cheerleading tryouts where they all go hip, hip and set up the human pyramid."

Rey Fenix suffered an injury on AEW Dynamite

REY FENIX👑MexaKing @ReyFenixMx



Regresare re programado, regresare con una mejor versión, regresare pronto.



👁🪐



AN1M0 I'll be back re-programmed, I'll come back with a better version, I'll be back soon.Regresare re programado, regresare con una mejor versión, regresare pronto.👁🪐AN1M0 I'll be back re-programmed, I'll come back with a better version, I'll be back soon. Regresare re programado, regresare con una mejor versión, regresare pronto. 🌞🔥💫👁🪐🌖AN1M0 https://t.co/nhfTnJqTLT

Rey Fenix suffered a nasty-looking injury during the match on AEW Dynamite after a table bump off the apron went wrong.

Luchasaurus and Fenix were battling on the ring apron when the Jurassic Express member grabbed his opponent's neck and choke slammed him through a table at ringside. Fenix, however, got his arm in the wrong position and his elbow twisted in a very unnatural and nasty looking manner.

It has since been revealed that there was no fracture and the elbow was dislocated. After what was thought at the time, it feels miraculous that there was no fracture and hopefully Rey Fenix can come back to AEW programming as soon as possible.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give an h/t to Sportskeeda.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Genci Papraniku