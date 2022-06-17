"Stinky f*****g Match - Jim Cornette slams recent AEW match featuring former WWE Superstar

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the accusations of Thunder Rosa sandbagging Marina Shafir.

The reigning AEW Women's World Champion was in action on the 8 June edition of Dynamite, where she defeated Marina Shafir to retain her title. In the aftermath of the bout, the former WWE Superstar liked a tweet accusing the champion of trying to make herself look better.

Speaking on his Drive Thru' podcast regarding the incident, the former WWE manager stated that he thought the opposite. He felt the blame for the match being of poor quality fell on Shafir rather than Rosa. He does not feel the former NWA star tried to sabotage the match and the reason the contest was bad was because of a clash of styles.

Here's what he had to say:

"She's (Marina Shafir) not a smooth pro wrestler, at least in the times that we've seen her and with one of the better girls in the ring or on the roster with AEW like Thunder Rosa. But there was no purposeful 'I'm going to make you look like s**t'. It is a stinky f*****g match. At worst, we can say style clash." [4:48-5:35]

You can check out the entire clip here:

AEW star Thunder Rosa responded to the sandbagging accusations

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on The MMA Hour where she addressed the accusations of sandbagging and no-selling during her women's title defense against Marina Shafir on Dynamite.

She stated that she has nothing but love and respect for her opponents. She said that people will always talk and but it does not concern her. She wants to focus on her work instead.

Here's what she said:

"I have nothing but respect for my opponents. And I send them nothing but blessings. People are gonna talk and that’s fine. I’m not worried about it. I will continue to move forward, and I will continue to show with my body of work what I am all about. That’s all I have to say."

Thunder Rosa has been undefeated since becoming the AEW Women's Champion. So far, she has defeated Nyla Rose, Serena Deeb and Marina Shafir.

She is currently scheduled to challenge Toni Storm at Forbidden Door on June 26. It has the potential to steal the show.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far