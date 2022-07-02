"How the f***"- Jim Cornette blasts Tony Khan for one aspect of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has slammed Tony Khan for the 5-hour duration of the recently concluded AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The cross-over event was a huge hit among wrestling fans and a a home run for both companies. Tony Khan revealed that the star-studded event reeled in over $1 million in ticket sales and a whopping $5 million in pay-per-view buys. However, many were critical of the show's duration, with the main show itself running for over four hours.

Speaking on the Official Jim Cornette YouTube show, the former WWE commentator critiqued the quality of wrestling as well as the 5-hour duration of the event:

"Apparently for the people in that building, they saw five solid hours of just mayhem matches that just on and on, over and over, without stopping doing the same basic things. How the f***? (1.40-2.01)

Jim Cornette further took a shot at the event's run-time, saying it isn't on the same level as WrestleMania:

"Why does a show needs to have 12 or 13 matches and go five hours? It's not WrestleMania?" (2.02-2.10)

Jim Cornette slammed Tony Khan for booking Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door

Orange Cassidy unsuccessfully challenged NJPW's Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door. The match was lauded for its quality and entertainment by a vast section of fans and veterans. The intriguing contest saw several near-falls that left the audience vocal and bewildered.

A few days prior to the event, Jim Cornette voiced his displeasure at Tony Khan's promotion deciding to put Orange Cassidy up against Will Ospreay. Appearing on The Jim Cornette Experience, here's what the industry veteran had to say:

"You bring this guy [Ospreay] in and then you put him in a comedy match with some dip s**t where he's gonna look like a j**k off and.... and you've wasted that. Then anybody that didn't already know who Will Ospreay was, which is the majority of people is gonna say 'well, here's another f***ing goof." (Read more here)

Jim Cornette is a prominent name in the industry and has never shyed away from voicing his thoughts. However, it's safe to say that the vast majority of fans liked what they witnessed at the Forbidden Door.

