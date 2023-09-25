Jim Cornette speculates possible reason behind botch during Jon Moxley's career-threatening spot in AEW

Jon Moxley recently sustained a scary concussion, which even led to losing the AEW International Championship only 17 days after capturing it. According to Jim Cornette, Rey Fenix's stature could've led to the injury.

It's largely believed that Jon Moxley sustained his concussion way before the end of the match. Despite this, the two piledrivers he took from Fenix before the end horrified many after the fact.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran compared the piledriver to one of WWE veteran Rikishi's signature moves, The Rikishi Driver.

"This sit-down-over-the-shoulder tombstone variation that ol’ Fenix was giving Moxley – wasn’t it Rikishi, ‘cause I know some of the Samoan boys would do it, where their thighs were so big that it could cushion your head, the head was nowhere near the matt because off the big f**king legs. But what this f**king guy, Fenix’s thighs probably aren’t any bigger than mine, so Moxley’s head went straight through!" [13:28 onward]

It's currently unclear when exactly Jon Moxley will be returning to AEW after his injury. According to Dave Meltzer, due to his concussion not being too serious, he could be back anywhere between a week or a month, depending on how quickly he recovers.

Jim Cornette also speculated that a miscommunication could've led to Jon Moxley's injury

Jon Moxley's injury has led to a lot of finger-pointing amongst AEW fans, with many looking for the unanimous culprit. According to Cornette, however, it might have been a simple communication error.

Continuing in the same episode, Jim Cornette speculated if the language barrier between the two caused a miscommunication.

"I don’t know why in the world after he dropped him like that the first time, that Moxley would want to take any variation of another one? (…) If you hit somebody in the f**king head with a frying pan, are they gonna say ‘do it again’? No, maybe there was a language barrier? I don’t know!" [15:19 onward]

WCW veteran Stevie Richards notably did a play-by-play critique of the match between Moxley and Fenix, which AEW surprisingly took down. In response, Richards criticized the promotion for not utilizing that energy to take better care of their stars instead.

