Jim Cornette subtly praises Kenny Omega, calls major AEW star "drunken homeless bum"

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has seemingly had a long-standing hatred of former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for many years, but the legendary manager has actually praised The Cleaner... sort of.

One person who Cornette has grown tired of in recent months is former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who Jim feels isn't as good of a wrestler as everyone thinks he is.

During a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette slammed Moxley's appearance by claiming that he looked like a "homeless bum," and that Kenny Omega, who Jim hates with all his heart, at least has a good presentation.

"I got to be honest, [Kenny] Omega blows [Jon Moxley] away. The thing is I hate, and I do hate, despise, loathe [Kenny Omega] for wrestling the invisible man, the f**king blow up doll and the children. Haven't seen Moxley against s*x toys or underage minors or invisible people we can't see, but the concept is still the same. I hate [Kenny Omega] for doing that because of the disrespect, the exposing of the business, the making it look silly and phony and jokish, and that's what Moxley's matches do, just in a different way. At least Kenny looks like an athlete instead of a f**king drunken homeless bum." [8:01 - 9:56]

Despite their looks, both Moxley and Omega have gone on to be two of All Elite Wrestling's most successful and most popular stars the company has on their roster.

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will once again cross paths on July 19

It only comes around once every year, but the "Blood & Guts" match will be making its return on the July 19 edition of AEW Dynamite, and there are only two teams who have a level of hatred worthy of such a match: The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club.

On the July 19 edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega will team up with The Young Bucks to take on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in the third-ever "Blood & Guts" match, which will take place at the TD Garden in Boston.

Bryan Danielson was set to be part of the match, but due to his broken arm that he suffered at Forbidden Door, he will miss the majority of the summer. Both Eddie Kingston and Shota Umino, who were involved in the faction warfare at Forbidden Door, will also miss the match due to their participation in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament.

The BCC could once again call on Konosuke Takeshita to fill in for Danielson, but given that the first and second matches featured ten and twelve men, respectively, it looks as if the two groups will have to do some searching for partners between now and July 19.

