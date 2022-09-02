Jim Cornette takes shot at AEW Roster with Retweet 

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette took a shot at the entire AEW roster with a retweet that was at best described as a compilation of botches.

In the video that was tweeted out, several clips have been put together of stars, including Dustin Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Dante Martin, throwing punches and kicks while drastically missing their opponents. Moreover, Cornette's hint seems to be hinting that they need to get their eyes checked by an optometrist.

Cornette criticizing All Elite Wrestling stars is not necessarily out of the norm as he typically discusses the company on his podcast as well as WWE.

AEW All Out 2022 will be headlined by CM Punk and Jon Moxley

While some have said that All Out may have had a 'confusing' build, the event has multiple matches lined up. The main event is a rematch between CM Punk and Jon Moxley World Heavyweight Championship.

Since Punk lost to Moxley on Dynamite for the title, it was unclear who Moxley would face at All Out. He issued an open challenge for the title at the event and Punk answered the call, signing the contract on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

Overall, the event looks stacked, with several matches being announced. Besides Punk and Moxley, the other matches on the card are:

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Kingston (Pre-show)

Pac vs. Kip Sabian (Pre-show match for the Mid-Atlantic Championship)

Hook vs. Angelo Parker (Pre-show match for the FTW Championship)

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida (Interim AEW Women's Championship)

House of Black vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro

Jade Cargill vs. Athena (TBS Championship)

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fénix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. TBD (Casino Ladder Match)

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. The Acclaimed (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

The Elite vs The winner of Hangman Page & Dark Order vs. Best Friends (AEW Trios Championship Final)

Tune in on September 4th to see how the night unfolds!

