Jim Cornette takes a shot at WWE legend, calls him "concussed ex-great"

Jim Cornette once again engages in a back-and-forth with a former WWE Superstar on Twitter following a heated war of words between the two recently.

The wrestling section of Twitter can sometimes be a dreadful yet enjoyable place to be in at the same time. That can be said regarding the recent heated exchange of tweets and replies between two veterans in the pro wrestling industry.

Recently the Internet Wrestling Community witnessed Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette firing back at each other with the use of a few offensive words. Though the exchange eventually came to an end, Cornette reignited the fire by inserting himself into a heated exchange between Matt and a podcast host, Brian Last.

Brian recently claimed that Matt has never been great at what he does, also claiming his promo skills and in-ring skills are good for nothing. Later, the former WWE tag team champ fired back to shut the fan up. However, the back and forth just kept going on until Jim Cornette engaged himself in it.

While taking a dig at Hardy on Twitter, Cornette also made some unpleasant remarks about the former WWE tag team champion:

"I'd like to thank @GreatBrianLast for staying up into the night toying with this concussed ex-great while he was protesting too much about how successful he is. I go to sleep too early on Satuday nights to have time to play with kids. Golly, Matt, don't you have signings to do?"

Jim Cornette @TheJimCornette MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Don’t have to convince myself, my live reactions, paycheck & appearance fees solidify I’m good. I don’t know shit about you, nor care to. So keep doing what you’re good at, you goofy, bitchass asshole. I’ll do the same & you can continue to whine & cry about it like a baby. twitter.com/greatbrianlast… Don’t have to convince myself, my live reactions, paycheck & appearance fees solidify I’m good. I don’t know shit about you, nor care to. So keep doing what you’re good at, you goofy, bitchass asshole. I’ll do the same & you can continue to whine & cry about it like a baby. twitter.com/greatbrianlast… I'd like to thank @GreatBrianLast for staying up into the night toying with this concussed ex-great while he was protesting too much about how successful he is. I go to sleep too early on Satuday nights to have time to play with kids. Golly, Matt, don't you have signings to do? twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND… I'd like to thank @GreatBrianLast for staying up into the night toying with this concussed ex-great while he was protesting too much about how successful he is. I go to sleep too early on Satuday nights to have time to play with kids. Golly, Matt, don't you have signings to do? twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND…

How did Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette erupt in a Twitter war?

It can't be denied that Jim Cornette is a veteran in the pro wrestling views and there are a lot of fans who care about his opinion regarding certain things in the industry. However, Matt Hardy called those fans "Toxic Cornette Cult" while praising the work of The Elite, as Jim has been mostly critical of The Elite members:

"Between this & the toxic Cornette cult, these guys don’t get the adoration that they truly deserve. The diehard Elite fans are phenomenal & get why they’re special, but there’s a huge chunk of fans that fail to give them the credit they deserve. Give these guys their flowers," stated Hardy.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND RYAN @RyanOguri Matt's right though. I know it's cool to hate on The Bucks and Hangman if you're a Punk/Collision fan but not from me. Give those guys their flowers. twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND… Matt's right though. I know it's cool to hate on The Bucks and Hangman if you're a Punk/Collision fan but not from me. Give those guys their flowers. twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND… Between this & the toxic Cornette cult, these guys don’t get the adoration that they truly deserve. The diehard Elite fans are phenomenal & get why they’re special, but there’s a huge chunk of fans that fail to give them the credit they deserve. Give these guys their flowers. twitter.com/ryanoguri/stat… Between this & the toxic Cornette cult, these guys don’t get the adoration that they truly deserve. The diehard Elite fans are phenomenal & get why they’re special, but there’s a huge chunk of fans that fail to give them the credit they deserve. Give these guys their flowers. twitter.com/ryanoguri/stat…

However, the tweet converted into a huge online battle between the two with both firing on all cylinders and trying to prove each other wrong. Meanwhile, the exchange still doesn't seem to end.

Fans are also taking sides while enjoying the exchange. Sound off in the comments who you think is right in the ongoing heated exchange.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes