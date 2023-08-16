Jim Cornette thinks 6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion could return to AEW for one more match

Wrestling veteran, Jim Cornette is hopeful that Rob Van Dam could return to AEW for another match against his debut opponent and to complete the feud.

Rob Van Dam surprised everyone by making an in-ring comeback recently. Mr. Monday Night made his AEW in-ring debut last week on Dynamite, where he sqaured off against Jack Perry for the FTW title. Although RVD faced some criticism regarding his age, He was also commended for his shape and performance.

Moreover, the match was also under FTW rules which means there were no disqualifications. Perry took advantage of the stipulation and managed to defeat the legend with a cheap low blow and roll-up. Overall, it was a decent match and a fitting return to the sqaured circle for RVD.

Meanwhile, popular wrestling veteran and analyst, Jim Cornette thinks the feud between Perry and RVD will continue, as Van Dam could return for a rematch, in pursuit of retribution and to conclude the rivalry. Here is what Corny said while speaking on the Jim Cornette Exprience:

"Well, maybe they'll rematch him with RVD since it was close this time and then they can have a rubber match." [From 06:02 to 06:09]

Jim Cornette also shared his views on Rob Van Dam's AEW debut match

Although RVD's return match is deemed decent within the wrestling community, Cornette didn't really like the way Jack Perry was booked and critqued the finish of the match as well. Here is what he said:

"So, Jack Perry was just challenging for the world title, and made to look weak in that build up and now he's just switched heel and practically needs a bazooka to beat a guy who qualifies AARP (the American Association of Retired Persons) 52, Perry has to hit him in the nuts and post him and pull his tights to beat him and he's not a full-time wrestler and he has never appeared for this company before, and someone was saying he'll get plenty of heat for cheating, that only goes so far."

Moreover, it remains to be seen whether Rob Van Dam will return to the AEW for more matches or was this just a one-off appearance. Well, he is yet to exact revenge for his loss as well, so fans might hope for his comeback.

