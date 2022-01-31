"Better than Hangman Page" - Jim Cornette compares WWE RAW Superstar to the reigning AEW Champion

Jim Cornette recently lavished praise on WWE RAW Superstar Austin Theory, saying he's better than AEW Champion Hangman Page at the moment.

Over the last few weeks, Theory has become a vital player on the red brand, appearing in several backstage segments with Vince McMahon. Apart from competing against top-tier stars like Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Austin Theory also had an impressive showing during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Drive Thru, Jim Cornette stated that Theory is a better performer than Hangman Page at this stage of his career. Cornette explained that the RAW Superstar's physique and in-ring skills are better when compared to the reigning AEW Champion.

"I say Austin Theory, at this stage of his career, is better than Hangman Page, the AEW Champion. His physique is better. I'm not saying Page looks like sh*t, but Theory's physique is better, Theory's in-ring work from the basics, and the timing, and the positioning, and the logic of the whole thing is better," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette thinks Austin Theory has a better personality than AEW's Hangman Page

The wrestling veteran also praised Austin Theory's heel character work, saying his personality shines when he wrestles. On the contrary, Cornette stated that Hangman Page's babyface character hadn't struck a chord, citing the example of his matches with Bryan Danielson, where the latter's work drew more praise.

"He's showing more personality in his matches, he's not showing much personality in his interviews, but Hangman Page did not show a lot of personality in his interviews except once in a while when he gets fired up. But as far Theory's heel personality when he's working in his matches comes through better than Page's babyface personality, where, as we mentioned, Page was wrestling Danielson, and we couldn't take our eyes off Danielson," said Cornette. ( From 06:52 -08:09)

It's safe to say that both Austin Theory and AEW Champion Hangman Page are doing some of the best work of their careers and still have a lot of room for growth. It'll be interesting to see if we ever get to see the two performers meet inside the squared circle in either WWE or AEW.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Austin Theory being a better overall talent than Hangman Page? Sound off in the comments section below.

