Jim Cornette claims top duo knows their AEW careers are a "lost cause"

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently claimed that FTR is unhappy with AEW, so they have decided to actively perform on the indie circuit.

A few days back, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood announced that they are open to taking indie bookings to compete against the best teams pro wrestling has to offer. Many fans started believing this was because of FTR's standing in All Elite Wrestling, which has taken a hit due to the influx of newer talents in the company.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager, echoed similar sentiments. He stated that Harwood and Wheeler are aware that their AEW careers are a "lost cause." Hence, the duo is exploring more opportunities on the indie circuit.

Jim Cornette feels that despite working for a billionaire like their AEW boss Tony Khan and having lucrative contracts, FTR is creatively unfulfilled.

"FTR did this interview, and they didn't sound confident saying anything, and I think at this point, they know this is a lost cause which is why they're out looking for select independent bookings, not for the money but so that they could have good matches against good teams. They are working for a billionaire who has a national television, and they have to work independently not for financial reasons but just to be professionally fulfilled. This is ridiculous." (From 8:17 - 8:50)

AEW tag team FTR has a busy week ahead

While Jim Cornette thinks Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are being misused in All Elite Wrestling, the duo currently has a lot on their plate.

They are the favorites to win an upcoming match against Gunn Club's Austin and Colten Gunn on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Later at ROH: Supercard of Honor, on April 1, FTR will wrestle their highly-anticipated dream match against The Briscoes for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

The bout has been in the making for quite a few months now. The match is predicted to be a memorable encounter featuring two of the best tag teams in the industry.

