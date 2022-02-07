"They have pretty much emulated Triple H and Stephanie" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at AEW couple's booking 

Jim Cornette recently slammed the booking of Cody and Brandi Rhodes, saying AEW tries to book them like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon from WWE.

Last week's AEW Dynamite featured Brandi appearing in a controversial segment, where she verbally berated American Top Team's head, Dan Lambert. Brandi Rhodes was expectedly booed by the Chicago crowd, who erupted with an expletive-laden chant for her during the segment.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral So I saw that the Brandi Rhodes and Dan Lambert segment lost over 100K viewers on AEW Dynamite...



Yikes.

Big yikes.



Honestly? That's what happens when you have two people no one likes inside the ring.



Sorry but fans aren't going to like Cody or Brandi Rhodes. Accept it. So I saw that the Brandi Rhodes and Dan Lambert segment lost over 100K viewers on AEW Dynamite...Yikes. Big yikes. Honestly? That's what happens when you have two people no one likes inside the ring. Sorry but fans aren't going to like Cody or Brandi Rhodes. Accept it. https://t.co/uipWnYm3ak

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Experience, Jim Cornette stated that the female star's booking was similar to Stephanie McMahon's in WWE. Moreover, he also pointed out that Cody and Brandi Rhodes have tried to emulate WWE's biggest power couple, Triple H and Stephanie, with their work in AEW.

"I think that's what they did with Stephanie, with Stephanie slapping them and talking down to them, and they couldn't do anything back. If the guy cannot get retribution on the obnoxious female character, don't let the obnoxious female get one over on the guy that can't get retribution. Now Triple H is home, laid up and forgot about, Stephanie is off giving speeches somewhere. They (Cody and Brandi Rhodes) have pretty much emulated Triple H and Stephanie." said Jim Cornette (From 08:57 - 10:03)

It'll be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes gets involved in the feud between Brandi and Top Team, which seems to be leading to a marquee singles match.

Brandi Rhodes could collide with Paige VanZant in AEW

While the first few interactions between American Top Team and Brandi left fans puzzled over the story's direction, Paige VanZant's appearance on last week's Dynamite has made things clear.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral PAIGE VANZANT IS LIVE ON AEW DYNAMITE!!



And she wants a piece of Brandi Rhodes.



Let's make it happen! PAIGE VANZANT IS LIVE ON AEW DYNAMITE!! And she wants a piece of Brandi Rhodes. Let's make it happen! https://t.co/80p63D8rPG

The MMA fighter looks all set to feud with Brandi Rhodes in the coming weeks, possibly culminating with her debut match against the latter at Revolution 2022. Despite never stepping inside a squared circle before, VanZant could still put up a respectiable show, considering her rival Brandi, has immense experience.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's assessment of Cody and Brandi Rhodes' booking in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette Experience and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Alan John