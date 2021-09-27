Wrestling legend hints that Vince McMahon should step down as WWE CEO after AEW: Grand Slam success

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently stated that Vince McMahon should consider stepping down as WWE CEO after the massive success of AEW: Grand Slam last week.

The New York show had 20,000 fans in attendance, making it the highest-attended show in the promotion's history. Many believe that the show drawing such a large crowd in New York, where WWE has had a strong foothold for many years, is a matter of concern for the company.

One among them is Cornette, who shared his thoughts on the latest episode of his podcast Jim Cornette Experience. He stated that WWE must invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution (The process of removal or resignation of President) on Vince McMahon.

Jim Cornette explained that even during the 80s when the Jim Crockett Promotions was giving WWE tough competition, they couldn't draw such a massive crowd in New York. Even WCW struggled to sell 20,000 tickets during the Attitude Era.

"I think everybody else in the company (WWE) is gotta be thinking, is there some way we could invoke the 25th amendment on Vince (McMahon)? Because they have to at this point. Look, they (AEW) got 20,000 people in New York. Even Crockett (Jim Crockett promotions), when Crockett was neck and neck with Vince in the 80s everywhere, we couldn't get a foothold in New York. Even in WCW during the Attitude Era, what did they do in New York in the New York Metropolitan area (Nassau Coliseum)? And it doesn't hold 20,000 people. And also, all they needed anybody in the WWE office or anybody in the company to do is to watch the television show they perpetrated on Tuesday night and then watch this one and go holy f***," said Jim Cornette

AEW: Grand Slam was also a significant ratings success

Apart from the massive live attendance, AEW: Grand Slam was also a substantial success in TV ratings. Though it failed to defeat WWE RAW in the key demos for the third time in a row, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam still registered a hike in ratings.

The episode drew 1.273 million viewers, up from the previous week's 1.173 million who tuned in to watch the show. Although AEW Rampage: Grand Slam ratings are yet to be disclosed, it will surely receive a huge boost, thanks to several high-profile matches on the card.

