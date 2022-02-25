"You're gonna go no matter who you are" - Wrestling legend predicts why AEW boss Tony Khan let Cody Rhodes go

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on what could have prompted AEW boss Tony Khan to end negotiations and let Cody Rhodes leave the company.

Though it's been nearly ten days since Cody's All Elite exit, fans are still wondering the reason behind the two parties ending their association. Rumors have suggested that The American Nightmare had demanded a big-money contract, which Tony Khan and Co. were not keen to offer.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists There was a fallout between Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan recently ... as Khan's visibility within the company grew.



Cody is currently discussing a return to WWE. It's unclear if Brandi will follow his lead if Cody signs.



Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette shared his views on the same topic. The former WWE manager pointed out that if Tony Khan had agreed to pay Cody an astronomical amount, he would have to offer similar deals to the other EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Cornette feels that Tony Khan has adopted an approach to let go of performers, no matter who, if he wasn't getting his money's worth.

"But again, Tony Khan had to decide whether he was going to give in to the demands and pay Cody that much money because then what would happen when Kenny Omega's deal is up next year? He would think he was as much worth as Cody, and then it would start with The Young Bucks and on and on. So now Tony has shown that if you just ask for more than what you're worth and more than what I can possibly give you and justify it, you're gonna go no matter who you are." said Jim Cornette. (4:28 - 5:04)

Jim Cornette thinks Cody Rhodes was a "high-profile" name for AEW

Although Cody wasn't in the main event picture after the arrival of stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and more, Cornette feels he still had a valuable role.

The wrestling veteran recalled that Cody Rhodes played a crucial role in many of AEW's most notable moments, including Shaq's debut match on Dynamite.

"He (Cody Rhodes) came and did his stuff. He was the one with Shaq. He was the one with the Cage (Steel Cage match with Wardlow), he was the one with the flaming table (during the match with Andrade). You can't deny Cody has been inextricably linked with AEW since the start. He's a high-profile guy even if he's not a main-eventer right now. He's a high-profile guy from the other side (WWE). They've got a guy that can wrestle and do their style," said Cornette. (3:45 - 4:16)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Some close to the situation believed Cody Rhodes got such a big offer from WWE after becoming a free agent that he couldn’t turn it down.



- WON Some close to the situation believed Cody Rhodes got such a big offer from WWE after becoming a free agent that he couldn’t turn it down.- WON https://t.co/cZGEq1MQLa

With Cody Rhodes now seemingly WWE-bound, it'll be interesting to see if he can reclaim his position at the top of the card, which he failed to do in AEW during his final months.

