"It wasn't going to look good to begin with" - Wrestling legend unhappy with CM Punk over a recent spot on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette expressed his dismay over a spot that involved CM Punk during last week's AEW Dynamite. The Second City Saint faced Penta Oscuro in the opening act of the Wednesday Night Show.

Both men went on a back-and-forth battle, performing several high-impact maneuvers against one another. Punk emerged victorious by nailing Penta with the GTS, further solidifying his position on the way to the world title.

During the match, Punk fought with Penta on the turnbuckles. Unfortunately, the former could not execute a Hurricanrana as he slipped from the top rope.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager thought the spot was unnecessary during the match. He stated that having two guys executing a move from the top turnbuckle doesn't work.

"It looks ridiculous in the context of a contest when both guys stand up with both feet on the top rope and you can't tell me that they're not cooperating. And you can't tell me that the second guy to go up to the top is not just stepping up on purpose and being pulled somehow. It doesn't work," Cornette said. [from 7:53 - 8:16]

Cornette pointed out that Punk's move was not a good idea in the first place. He further added by advising the Second City Saint not to attempt the spot again.

"And like I said, I'm not trying to pull veteran-ness on CM Punk everybody makes mistakes and im not talking about the bump, I'm talking about the idea of doing it to begin with. It wasn't going to look good to begin with because it was going to look obvious cooperation and then it f**ed up and it could have been bad but hopefully he'll not do that anymore," Cornette ended. [from 8:31 - 8:57]

CM Punk looks to continue his winning streak this week on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk currently has a string of victories in AEW Dynamite against Penta, Dax Harwood, and Max Caster. He will look to add another name to the list as he faces Dustin Rhodes this Wednesday.

It all started when Rhodes challenged Punk last week on Rampage. The Natural said that facing Punk was a 'dream match' for him and had 'bucket list' written all over it.

Over the past few weeks, Punk has made it clear that he wants an AEW World Title shot. His upcoming match with Rhodes will be a test to check if the former WWE Champion is worthy of such an opportunity.

