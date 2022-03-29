"Sh***y matches with underneath teams" - Former WWE manager blasts AEW for The Hardy Boyz's booking 

Jim Cornette is far from pleased with The Hardy Boyz's booking, saying that AEW has undermined their abilities by booking them in irrelevant matches.

Jeff Hardy reunited with his brother Matt to re-form The Hardy Boyz, one of the most beloved tag teams in wrestling, upon his All Elite Wrestling debut. Since then, the duo has feuded with Andrade Family Office.

As part of the same rivalry, Jeff, Matt, Sting, and Darby Allin went to war with Private Party and The Butcher and The Balde in a Tornado Tag Team match at last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that the buzz surrounding The Hardy Boyz has all but diminished in mere two weeks. He further slammed Tony Khan for Jeff and Matt's booking, saying they were wrestling terrible matches with undercard talents.

In closing, Jim Cornette added that AEW wasted The Charismatic Enigma's debut to sell just a handful of additional tickets.

"Two weeks of The Hardy Boyz, and it's over already? How could you do this on purpose? If you said, 'I'm gonna reunite one of the most popular tag teams of all time in the history of wrestling, and within the first two weeks, they would be sh**ty matches with underneath teams, and nobody will care. And I will use Jeff Hardy's debut in my company to sell one single ticket.' Could you believe this? "said Jim Cornette (From 2:11 - 2:38)

Check out the video below:

Jim Cornette was unimpressed with Jeff Hardy's debut performance in AEW

A few days back, Jim Cornette blasted The Charismatic Enigma's performance in his debut AEW match on Dynamite's 16th March episode. Jeff, who teamed up with his brother Matt Hardy, defeated Private Party at the Wednesday night show.

The former WWE manager took issue with Jeff's Swanton Bomb, pointing out that it was botched and could have injured Isiah Kassidy.

"I couldn’t tell if the finish was f*cked up and Jeff just went to the top and said ‘I’m not going to do Swanton here.’ But they did this contrived thing, but the Hardys hit stereo Twists of Fate and then Jeff goes up to the top rope for the Swanton on Kassidy. He could’ve killed this f*cking guy, that Swanton landed with every bit of his weight a** first on top of poor old Kassidy,” Cornette said.

With The Hardy Boyz's feud with Andrade Family Office far from over, fans expect Jeff to compete against Andrade in his debut singles match in AEW.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Jeff and Matt Hardy's booking in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette Experience and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

