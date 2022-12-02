Jim Cornette unhappy with WWE Hall of Famers' decision to wrestle at the age of 55 in AEW 

AEW recently scooped up WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, and while Jim Cornette has praised the veteran, he recently questioned why The Chosen One is still on screen and not delegated to his backstage role.

Jarrett made his AEW debut during the November 2nd episode of Dynamite where he attacked an unsuspecting Darby Allin. The veteran would eventually have a match against Allin and Sting at Full Gear, where The Icon defeated The Chosen One.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager commented on the crowd cheering "TNA" during his segments and said it's because he shouldn't be on screen.

"Jeff [Jarrett] needs to be in the office refereeing instead of in the ring wrestling," said Cornette.

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney DID YOU KNOW: The AEW crowd chanting TNA is actually a reference to TNA, the company Jeff Jarrett co-founded. DID YOU KNOW: The AEW crowd chanting TNA is actually a reference to TNA, the company Jeff Jarrett co-founded. https://t.co/8AMkUm2jG3

Jim Cornette also notably criticized the pairing of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, mainly due to the promotion's booking of the former ROH World Champion.

Jim Cornette also had some issues with The Acclaimed's AEW Dynamite segment

Shortly before Jeff Jarrett's appearance, The Acclaimed had a brief segment before The Chosen One interrupted them. While fans have been praising the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Cornette questioned the intentions of the segment.

During the same podcast episode, the WWE veteran praised the antics of The Acclaimed during Dynamite.

"Here comes the last best thing about this program, The Acclaimed make their entrance! It was a good, fun promo, they’re silly with each other, and they’re not silly with people they should be mad at. And suddenly Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett interrupt."

Cornette continued, lamenting the end result of Jeff Jarrett's interruption.

"And Jeff Jarrett tells The Acclaimed to watch their backs. The one time they dangle something, ‘watch your backs,’ I’m expecting somebody to come over the rail behind their back – uh, they just walked out."

It remains to be seen if there will be a feud between the two factions, but fans might not be too happy with Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett possibly dethroning The Acclaimed at the end of the feud.

