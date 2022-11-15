"Nobody's going to take him seriously" - Jim Cornette slams pairing of WWE legend and top AEW star

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has had a lot to complain about with regard to AEW. In his most recent rant about the show, Cornette shared his displeasure at seeing WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett team up with former ROH Champion Jay Lethal.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion made his AEW debut two weeks ago when he attacked former TNT Champion Darby Allin. He instantly sided with his long-time friend Jay Lethal and his faction and put the locker room on notice.

Last week on Dynamite, Jarrett came out and re-iterated what he said the week prior and also mentioned that he became All Elite because his friend Sanjay Dutt had called him.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran shared his brutally honest thoughts on the segment and felt that Jarrett joining the faction gives no value to the team.

“Jeff Jarrett will make no difference in this program, on this screen, here or in this company if he’s associated with anybody here, opponent or friend except for Jay Lethal and it may be too late for that, because they pretty much buried Lethal. He’s a non-entity now and nobody’s going to take him seriously at this point.” Jim Cornette said [3:34 - 4:00]

Jim Cornette was disappointed with Jay Lethal's match on AEW Dynamite

During the same podcast, Cornette spoke about the match between former ROH Champion Jay Lethal and Trent.

Jim Cornette was upset that a star with the caliber of Lethal needed to attack a wrestler from behind to get the upper hand.

“Lethal has now been put in a position where he has to attack a job guy from behind to get an advantage…. The second week in the company and Jeff Jarrett is now affiliated with all this comedy bulls****... and putting over Jay Lethal verbally when Lethal just needed all kinds of help to beat a f****** job guy.” [00:46 - 3:33]

Jeff Jarrett will make his in-ring debut at AEW Full Gear when he teams up with Jay Lethal to take on the team of Darby Allin and WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

