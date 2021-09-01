Jim Cornette unhappy with WWE legend blocking Malakai Black's finishing maneuver on AEW Dynamite

Legendary manager Jim Cornette believes AEW messed up the angle between Malakai Black and Arn Anderson on Dynamite last week.

Speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, he stated that AEW should have booked a top-tier babyface to block Black's finisher instead of a retired wrestler.

The veteran manager added that the company could have executed the finisher-block in a high-stakes match.

"I see what they went for here, but I don't think it came off right." Cornette continued, "Malakai Black goes for a kick, and Arn blocks the kick. So then Malakai just football kicks him in the b*lls and then does the head kick, and both the Andersons are laid out. Would you have established that that kick can be blocked that easily, this early, and by a retired wrestler?"

"In a match, where it means something where you think all is lost, oh now he's gonna hit the kick, and he blocked it. But we've established now the kick can be blocked. And obviously, Arn is more of a man than anybody else on the roster practically, but still, he's portrayed as a retired wrestler, which is what he is. And I would have portrayed [the] first guy to block that kick to be a main event babyface," said Cornette.

Malakai Black smashed Brock Anderson in just minutes and subsequently attacked Arn Anderson. After the match, Lee Johnson steps in to get Black away from ringside. #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/n4GgS2ZGmX — Lorenzo Dozier / Team Awesome (@TeamAwesome418) August 26, 2021

During the main event of last week's AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black dismantled Brock Anderson the same way he did against Cody Rhodes. Following the match, Arn Anderson entered the ring only to be confronted by Black.

Both men gave a buzzworthy staredown before the former NXT Champion tried to execute a Black Mass. Much to everyone's surprise, Arn Anderson blocked his maneuver with his hands. It was truly a sight to behold as a few sections of the audience were left stunned.

However, the moment didn't last long as Malakai Black went for a low blow and delivered his finishing maneuver afterward to conclude the show.

What's next for Malakai Black in AEW?

Is there anyone who can stop Malakai Black?

Malakai Black has now picked up two victories in AEW, coming off against Cody Rhodes and Brock Anderson. Lee Johnson of The Nightmare Family came to Brock and Arn Anderson's aid last week. Will he step up to Black soon?

The company doesn't seem to have any immediate plans for the major star at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

However, Malakai Black might still show up at the event to kickstart a new rivalry. Given how he laid out the Nightmare Family, the former WWE superstar could come out during the All Out event to brag about his recent victories, only to be confronted by the returning Cody Rhodes or any other major name.

Very surprised to see that Malakai Black doesn't have a match at All Out on Sept 5th. Maybe a feud arises from one of the matches. — Yū-metal 🤘🏻 (@YureiOtaku) August 27, 2021

There are endless possibilities if AEW decides to have him appear at the September 5th event.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry