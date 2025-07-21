Jim Cornette urges AEW not to allow ex-WWE star to wrestle for major reason

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette made a huge statement regarding a former WWE star's future in AEW. Adam Cole is currently sidelined, reportedly due to concussion-related concerns. He broke the heartbreaking news to the fans at All In: Texas, where he was pulled from the pay-per-view card at the last minute. He was supposed to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher.
The injury was so serious that The Panama City Playboy had planned to hang up his boots at the Globe Life Field stadium. However, as per reports, those backstage calmed him down. Many fans and veterans are now wondering what is next for the former TNT Champion.
While speaking on his podcast Drive Thru, Jim Cornette said that AEW should let him be on the commentary team or a match producer, as he shouldn't enter the squared circle for a while.
"Think about this. Adam Cole, as well spoken as he is... Bring him onto the announce team, or Adam Cole... Make him a match producer... A guy like Adam Cole is valuable because he’s dedicated, but don’t let him in the f***ing ring for a while," he said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]
Dutch Mantell claims AEW star Adam Cole might be over
Adam Cole has been injured multiple times in the past couple of years. While he came back each time, some are suggesting that he should stay away from the ring henceforth.
While speaking on Storytime With Dutch Mantell, the veteran said that the former TNT Champion's condition could worsen if he enters the ring once again.
''I hope he's okay. I hope he recovers fine, but any type of injury like that, you know, could just end your wrestling days because it's too dangerous to continue. One more injury, you know it could be even worse; you could be paralyzed... You can only have so many concussions without ramifications, and this may be his wake-up call. Hope not, but you don't know if he tries it again. So maybe the doctors will tell him just to hang it up," he said.
It will be interesting to see what is in store next for Adam Cole in AEW.
