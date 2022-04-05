"Give him something to work with" - Jim Cornette urges Tony Khan to not botch former WWE star's booking in AEW

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts about Samoa Joe signing with AEW, expressing concerns over how he would be booked in the promotion.

The Samoan Submission Machine showed up at ROH: Supercard of Honor after the show's main event to rescue Jonathan Gresham from a beatdown by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. The former three-time NXT Champion expectedly received a massive ovation from the rabid fans in attendance.

It was also revealed that Joe had inked a deal with Tony Khan's promotion and would appear on this week's Dynamite. While fans are delighted with his signing, some viewers are concerned about his prospects in the company, considering how some of AEW's recent signings have been booked.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that Joe could be an excellent signing for Tony Khan. Apart from being an in-ring performer in both AEW and ROH, the former WWE manager feels Samoa Joe could also help the youngsters if permitted.

In closing, Jim Cornette urged Tony Khan to give the former WWE United States Champion something worthwhile to do in the promotion.

Samoa Joe could be a benefit in a variety of ways, not the least being a grown adult man who looks like he could hurt somebody. Also, being an experienced veteran, hopefully, if they listen to him, teach some of the guys some things, and also he's over not just for the ROH audience but also the AEW audience. Give him something to work with or make him look a flunky like the rest of your acquisitions lately, Tony. (From 10:45 - 11:06 and 11:36 - 12:07)

Dutch Mantell is also optimistic about Samoa Joe's run-in AEW and ROH

Speaking at last week's episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Dutch Mantell stated that Samoa Joe could be a beneficial acquisition for AEW. He added that the Samoan Submission Machine is the perfect all-around talent, who's a great speaker and could even go at it inside the squared circle.

"He'll help them. Samoa Joe is a great, great talent, good talker, there's nothing he can't do and he's a very good addition to All Elite Wrestling. But I wonder where he's going to go, which is another thing" said Mantell.

It'll be interesting to see what Tony Khan and co. have in store for fans at AEW Dynamite, where Samoa Joe would make his debut for the company. A promo battle with MJF, or CM Punk, Joe's legendary ROH rival, could undoubtedly steal the show if it takes place.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Samoa Joe's prospects in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

