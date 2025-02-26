Jim Cornette urges AEW to not let 33-year-old star "talk" anymore

Jim Cornette does not want a particular 33-year-old AEW star to talk on the mic. This star is also a former World Champion.

Hangman Adam Page came unhinged during his feud against Swerve Strickland after the latter entered his house. Since then, Page has taken on the character of a loose cannon, and his actions have become unpredictable. His gimmick has also become more complex, as he often shifts between being a heel and a babyface. During his feud against Strickland and even Christopher Daniels, he was a heel. However, a few weeks later, he transformed into a babyface and is currently feuding with MJF.

Since becoming this unhinged character, Page has tried to deliver promos that maintain the same intensity, but they have consistently failed to connect with the audience. This was evident last week when Page came face-to-face with MJF during their segment.

Speaking on his The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette also addressed this issue, stating that he would be more interested in watching Adam Page wrestle instead of talk:

"I want to see Page and MJF wrestle. I want to see him wrestle more now if they will wrestle instead of talking again. Can we make that trade? Don't let Page talk anymore." [12:35 - 12:47]

Jim Cornette calls Jon Moxley the "worst wrestler in the world"

Last year, when Jon Moxley returned from his brief hiatus, he transformed into a heel and formed the Death Riders faction. Since then, Moxley and his group have terrorized the entire AEW roster.

Currently, the group is feuding with Jay White and Adam Copeland. At AEW Grand Slam Australia, the Death Riders faced off against Copeland and Jay White in a Brisbane brawl match. Moxley choked out the Rated R Superstar to secure the victory for his team.

On a recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette addressed the aftermath of Moxley's match and criticized him for trying to be a tough guy. He even called Moxley the worst wrestler in the world:

"[Jon] Moxley jumps up like a maniac running around, cussed, and then the heels wandered around while Moxley acted like the tough guy and flipped everybody the bird. It was like garbage championship wrestling with a budget. After all the other self-inflicted wounds and bad booking decisions, it may be this low-class clown that kills this whole thing. He is the worst wrestler in the world," said Jim Cornette [From 8:38 - 9:18]

Jon Moxley is gearing up to defend his AEW World Championship against Cope at Revolution 2025.

